On Monday, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, visited forward posts on the Line of Control in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from celebrating Diwali with the soldiers, the CDS reviewed the security scenario on the LoC and interacted with the soldiers guarding the border who are posted on the frontlines.

The CDS also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal, the war memorial of Naushera Sector, and paid his respects to the Bravehearts who had laid down their lives in the nation's service.

Gen Anil Chauhan was briefed by field commanders on the current operational situation and security scenario along the LoC. He also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite the region's challenging terrain and weather conditions.

Emphasizes operational preparedness to face any challenge on border

The CDS, while addressing the troops, exhorted them to inculcate professionalism and carry forward the rich tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. He also emphasized the need for operational preparedness of the highest order.

The visit by the CDS on the occasion of Diwali acted as a great morale booster for troops deployed on the frontlines in challenging conditions.

Notable for quite some time terrorists sitting across the LoC were trying to sneak into this side through Rajouri. Repeated infiltration attempts were made in the Rajouri district in general and the Nowshera sector in particular.

The visit of CDS to the border areas of the Rajouri district is significant for devising a strategy to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Former Eastern Army Commander Lt. General Anil Chauhan was appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on September 28 this year. The post has been vacant since the death of the country's first CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff, and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and North-East India.