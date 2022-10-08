On the occasion of 90th Air Force Day, Air Force Station Jammu on Saturday dedicated the Station Conference Hall to the 'Son of the Soil' braveheart, Flt Lt Advitiya Bal, who made supreme sacrifice for the nation in the 'Line of Duty' on 28 Jul 2022.

To mark this auspicious day of the Indian Air Force as a red letter day, The 'Bal Conference Hall' of Air Force Station, Jammu was inaugurated by Praveen Kumari (mother) and Sub Maj Swaran Bal (father), parents of brave heart Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, in the presence of Air Commodore GS Bhullar, (AOC Jammu), and Ruhi Bhullar president AFWWA with senior officers of Station along with Principal of Sainik School Nagrota Capt. Desai.

In the newly dedicated 'Bal Conference Hall, the first video call was made between the parents at Jammu with the CO and Officers of the Fighter Squadron at Utarlai (Flt Lt Bal's squadron), where the young officer made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

A native of Jinder-Mailo village of J&K's R S sub-division

The braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal, born on July 16, 1996, a true 'Son of the Soil' gave the ultimate sacrifice in the 'Line of Duty' on 28 Jul 2022 while flying a Battle Inoculation Training mission on a Mig-21 Type 69 trainer aircraft. Bal was a native of the Jinder-Mailo village of the R S Pura sub-division.

Two pilots were killed after an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on July 28, 2022. While flying at night, a twin-seater MiG-21 trainer had taken off from the Uttarlai airstrip and crashed close to the village of Bhimda of Barmer.

Advitiya was a source of inspiration for the younger generation of this border hamlet. He was a genius boy.

Advitiya Bal was the eldest son of Swaran Bal. 26-year-old Advitiya did his early studies at Sainik School, Nagrota. He joined Sainik School Nagrota in class VI in 2007 and passed the NDA exam in 2014. In the year 2018, he became a flying officer.

The braveheart with his sheer hard work and perseverance joined Sainik School Nagrota and National Defence Academy and was later commissioned into the Fighter Stream of IAF on 16 June 2018. The bravery and supreme sacrifice made by Flt Lt Bal will always be remembered and inspire generations of this soil for years to come.