BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's father's SUV was stolen from outside their house in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi Police said on Friday, May 29. Gambhir was the former cricketer of the Indian team.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Thursday, May 28, police added. The police have registered a case and several teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

According to DCP Central, the search for thieves is on and CCTC footage is being scrutinised. Gautam Gambhir lives with his father at their residence in Rajendra Nagar.

Gambhir against Aam Aadmi Party Chief

Gambhir has recently slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for announcing relaxations in the fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. He accused that the decision taken by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government can act as a death warrant for the citizens of Delhi.

In his plan to ease lockdown in the city, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said, "We have to move in the direction of opening our economy. From 7 pm to 7 am, people will not be allowed to leave their houses."

"Coronavirus is not going to vanish unless a vaccine is invented," he added. "Lockdown cannot stay forever."

Gambhir urged the Delhi government to rethink the decision citing the necessity of a strict lockdown against the virus spread. "The decision to open up almost everything in one go can act as a death warrant for Delhiites! I urge the Delhi government to think again and again! One wrong move & everything will be over!!, (sic)" tweeted the BJP MP.

