In an unexpected turnaround of events, the BJP leadership in Kerala is facing backlash from the general public and political parties for an alleged pre-poll cash deal with Janathipathya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS) leader CK Janu. The new controversy has been triggered after JRS treasurer Praseetha Azhikode leaked an alleged audio recording of her conversation with BJP State President K Surendran.

Unholy politics spearheaded by BJP State President in Kerala?

The audio recording reveals that JRS leader CK Janu, a prominent tribal face in Kerala had demanded Rs 10 crores to return to the NDA before the recently concluded assembly elections. However, the deal was finally pocketed at Rs 10 lakh.

In the audio, Praseetha can be heard demanding 10 crores initially, and later she informs that Janu needs Rs 10 lakh very urgently. As a reply, Surendran informs Praseetha that Janu can come on March 6 to collect the money.

"She can come on March 6. I will hand over the money personally. You can come too. This money dealing, especially during the elections... It is not possible to carry from here to there," Surendran allegedly said in the audio.

Interestingly, CK Janu joined NDA on March 7 and campaigned for the alliance for the state polls which were held on April 6.

Mysteries surrounding unaccounted election funds

The latest allegations against the BJP leadership in Kerala have left the party red-faced. Recently, several political leaders from LDF and UDF had alleged that BJP leaders have connections with the highway robbery of cash totaling Rs 3.5 crore in Thrissur. Police officials who lead the investigation have several times hinted that this money could be part of unaccounted election funds.

According to the latest reports, the special team investigating the Kodakara black money robbery case is planning to question K Surendran next week.

In the meantime, Congress leaders in Kerala have alleged that K Surendran had used a helicopter during the election campaign to transport unaccounted money safely.

However, the BJP leadership in Kerala has dismissed all these allegations, and they assure that all party funds have been transferred only via banking channels. Janu has also denied all the allegations against her and has threatened to initiate legal action against Praseetha, her estranged party colleague.