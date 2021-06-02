BJP leader Rakesh Pandita shot dead in Kashmir; terrorists at large, manhunt underway [details]

In yet another tragic incident, a BJP leader was shot dead by three unidentified terrorists late on Wednesday. Rakesh Pandita, Municipal Councillor of Tral town, was visiting his friend Mushtaq Bhat when he was attacked in Tral Payeen of South Kashmir. Three unidentified terrorists opened fire outside the BJP leader's house.

Pandita was staying at a secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided security, but he was not accompanied by the two PSOs assigned for his protection while visiting his friend in Tral. Pandita was rushed to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries. According to reports, daughter of his friend also sustained serious injuries in the terror attack and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Security forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off.

Terror attacks on elected individuals in J&K

In March, a block development council (BDC) member and his personal security guard were killed and a civilian was injured in a terrorist attack outside the municipality office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir''s Baramulla district.

In another terror attack last October, three BJP workers were shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam district. BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary for Kulgam Fida Hussain was shot at his residence by terrorists in Kashmir. Two other BJP workers were also injured in the attack, identified as Omar Hajam and Umar Rashid Beigh and later succumbed to their injuries.