A leading news channel claimed on Monday, August 3, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal is facing its worst leadership crisis.

Shortly after a report claimed that around 21 BJP leaders are in touch with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and are expected to come in the folds of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior BJP leader of the state Mukul Roy has rubbished the report ahead of the 2021 assembly election in the state.

'Bogus, baseless concoction'

Mukul Roy called the news 'bogus, baseless concoction'. He also said that such news can damage the credence of media in the larger society.

The channel claimed that 21 BJP leaders included four MPs, as many as 16 councillors and one MLA. "Some of them are turncoat TMC leaders who had joined BJP right ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2019," the Times Now report stated.

The report further said that there is a power tussle between Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy. The central leadership seems to know everything but they are yet to take any action.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took to Twitter dismissing the report. He wrote in Hindi, "Some news channels are running news of BJP MPs going to TMC, we condemn any such news. All BJP MPs are with the party and are working under the leadership of Modiji."