West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra died at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday, July 30 at 78. Around 1:30 am Mitra, passed away due to cardiac arrest, according to reports. The hospital said he tested negative for COVID.

However, family members are yet to issue an official statement about the circumstances of Somen Mitra's demise.

'All our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family'

"WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family. May his soul rest in peace. In a tweet, the West Bengal Youth Congress confirmed reports of Mitra's demise.

The Congress president died due to heart and age-related ailments. According to a senior official, "He was admitted to the hospital a few days back after his creatinine level was found to be high during a routine check-up. He was a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and also had other age-related ailments," a senior official of the hospital said.

He is survived by his wife and son. According to a family member of the Congress leader, he was taken to the hospital a few days back for regular health check-up. Somen Mitra had undergone a bypass surgery some years back when he was a Lok Sabha MP.