Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a late-night post on Twitter, Uma Bharti informed that she has tested COVID positive and appealed to those who had come in contact with her, to get a COVID test done.

'I will get another COVID test done again after four days': BJP leader Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti said that she was down with mild fever for the past three days and that despite following all the COVID norms, she has tested positive.

"I am quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj, that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another COVID test done again after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors," Uma Bharti said in a tweet.