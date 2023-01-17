Nearly two and half years after the gruesome killing of a toddler, who was a nephew of a BJP leader of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir filed a chargesheet against two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) for attacking a house with a grenade.

The chargesheet against the arrested terrorist Altaf Hussain Shah alias "Talib Hussain" of Draj village of Rajouri, and his Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)-based associate Mohammad Qasim alias Suleiman, was filed before the court of third additional sessions judge, Jammu on Monday.

Altaf Hussain Shah alias "Talib Hussain" had earlier worked with a news channel and headed the IT cell of the Minority Wing of BJP.

Reports said that on the direction of PoJK-based terrorist Qasim, Altaf Hussain committed the gruesome crime of throwing a grenade inside the house of a BJP leader in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qasim, originally a resident of Angrala village of Mahore in Reasi district, is absconding and his name cropped up during the investigation of the case, exposing the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir and PoJK.

The accused were chargesheeted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

House of the BJP leader was attacked with grenades

On August 12, 2021 terrorists struck in the heart of Rajouri town and threw grenades at the residence of BJP Mandal president Jasbir Singh killing his two-year-old nephew and injuring six family members including the BJP leader, two of them seriously.

The blast was triggered by a grenade lobbed by the terrorists in which seven persons were injured and one of them, an infant, later succumbed to the wounds at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as two-year-old Veer Singh son of Balbir Singh and nephew of BJP Mandal president Jasbir Singh, an ex-serviceman whose house was targeted by the terrorists at Khandli bridge Chowk in the heart of Rajouri town.

BJP leader-turned-LeT terrorist was nabbed by villages in Reasi

Villagers of the Tuksan village in the Reasi district of Jammu province had apprehended two terrorists on July 3, 2022, and handed them over to the police.

One of the arrested terrorists was identified as Altaf Hussain Shah alias "Talib Hussain" who was actively associated with the BJP. Another terrorist was identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar son of Bashir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama a categorized terrorist.

Talib was responsible for the Udhampur blast couple of months ago and twin blasts in the Rajouri district.

According to reports, Talib Hussain was the mastermind of a series of blasts in Jammu province

Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

On December 30, Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against Shah, Qasim, and two other LeT operatives in another case related to the smuggling of arms and explosives by drones and recruitment of youth in the prescribed outfit to revive the terror ecosystem in different districts of Jammu region.