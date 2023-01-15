Paying tributes to seven civilians killed in the Rajouri terror attack, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price for their heinous action.

The Lieutenant Governor in this month's "Awaam Ki Awaaz" programme, paid tributes to the civilians martyred in the Rajouri terror attack.

"My tributes to civilians martyred in the terror attack in Rajouri. Perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price for their heinous action. Concrete measures are being taken to ensure families of martyrs live a life of dignity. The whole nation stands united in its fight against terror", said the Lt Governor.

"We have entered a new year united in step and united in resolve. We have triumphed over several challenges and achieved new milestones in several sectors of the economy in 2022. The new initiatives have helped fulfill the aspirations of the common man" the Lt Governor said.

Manoj Sinha further said that with active public support, the J&K is treading the path of rapid, inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development of Jammu Kashmir.

"People's participation is needed for effective implementation of projects on the ground, as the goal before us is clear", he said.

LG shares inspiring stories of citizens

Sharing inspiring stories of the citizens selflessly serving humanity, the Lt Governor said that enlightened citizens like Dr. Udesh Pal Sharma and Jaspreet Singh from Poonch have given enviable strength and self-confidence to the society. They are earning the trust and goodwill of people through their hard work, he added.

The Lt Governor made special mention of women change-makers who are driving socio-economic change in society.

Women are key drivers of social transformation. Jagmohan Kaur, Sarpanch of Rajouri's Sangpur Panchayat, is inspiring people of her area with her incredible work and quest for social change on the ground, the Lt Governor noted.

"We also must draw inspiration from Jamruda and Zeenat of Kupwara who are shining examples of Nari Shakti and empowering others economically and socially, added the Lt Governor.

LG appreciates Budgam's Zahid for establishing a library for underprivileged students

While highlighting the important role being played by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for social transformation, the Lt Governor appreciated the work of Budgam's Zahid Hussain and Aqib Baba for establishing a library for the underprivileged students and shaping the future of the young generation.

"Compassion is the key to social development. More enlightened people in the society must come forward and strengthen the efforts of the administration towards public welfare", he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening the rural economy and encouraging progressive farmers and agripreneurs to usher in a new era of new-age agriculture in the UT, the Lt Governor mentioned Arun Sharma from Kothari village, Ramban. 'He is a symbol of true grit, through his experiment in farming, Arun is motivating farmer communities of adjoining areas to aim high', he added.

The Lt Governor also extended Republic Day greetings in advance and urged all to introspect on the duties & responsibilities towards the nation, fulfill the resolve of equality and social justice and make Jammu Kashmir and India better, prosperous, and safer.