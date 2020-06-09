BJP leader and party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been discharged from the hospital after developing symptoms of coronavirus.

'Party stood beside me'

After being discharged from the hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday, the BJP leader took to his Twitter handle, saying "I have returned home thanks to the good wishes from all of you. However, complete recovery will take some more time."

Patra was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon two weeks ago after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He said that during this difficult time, the party has taken care of him and the leadership stood beside him. Patra also added that the party is his family.

He was discharged from the hospital late Sunday night. The doctors marked Pathra's discharge from the hospital after his re-investigation report was found negative.

Although the tests showed negative reports, the doctors have now instructed Patra to stay at home for a few days.

Following Patra's hospital admission, most of the BJP leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, had wished for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have been admitted to Max Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi's Saket area.

According to the hospital sources, Scindia has shown Covid-19 symptoms, while his mother remains asymptomatic.

Kejriwal develops Covid symptoms

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India marked a steep increase to 2.66 lakh. The death toll by Tuesday stands at 7,466. According to the reports, India has recorded the highest spike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 9,987 fresh Covid cases.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also developed fever and sore throat on Monday.

Following the symptoms, the Chief Minister has gone into isolation according to the AAP leaders. Kejriwal is said to undergo coronavirus test on Tuesday.