Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic and have been admitted to Max Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi's Saket area.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother both showed Covid-like symptoms and throat irritation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been admitted to Max after developing symptoms of coronavirus.

While Scindia has shown symptoms of Covid-19, his mother remains asymptomatic. Now, both of them will undergo treatment at the Delhi hospital.

Sambit Patra returns home from hospital

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was also admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of coronavirus. Patra was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The BJP leader took to Twitter saying that he has come home now but will take time to recover. He said that during this difficult time, the party took care of him and the leadership stood beside him. He said the party is his family.