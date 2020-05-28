Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to hospital sources, Patra has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, on Thursday, May 28.

The BJP spokesperson, who is one of the most visible party faces on television, has shown symptoms of the deadly virus.

Patra is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

Wishes pour in for Patra's recovery

BJP MLA Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted: "Get well soon @sambitswaraj Bhai. #DefeatCorona"

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK tweeted: "Sir @sambitswaraj get well soon! You are the best spokesperson in #BJP!"

BJP MP Parvesh Verma said, "Wishing you speedy recovery @sambitswaraj #defeatcorona."