Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undergo the Covid test as he is showing coronavirus-like symptoms. The Delhi Chief Minister is unwell and has been experiencing fever since Sunday (June 7) along with a mild throat infection.

As per reports, Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings and addresses since Sunday and has also isolated himself. He has complained of fever, cough, and a sore throat, raising concerns about Covid-19 infection.

Delhi records 28,936 Covid-19 cases

The national capital has recorded a total of 28,936 Covid-19 cases so far while 812 fatalities. Coronavirus cases in India have gone up to 256,611 with over 7,000 deaths.

India is now at the fifth spot in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide have zoomed beyond the 7 million-mark with over 4 lakh people deaths.

Netizens react to Delhi CM's Covid-like symptoms

He provided free ration to 1 crore people. He provided free meals to 10 lakh people daily. He provided ₹5000 monthly to aur drivers and labourers. Arvind Kejriwal took care of Delhi like his own family. Hope he recovers soon because Delhi needs him

Truly saddened to hear that Arvind Kejriwal is not Feeling Well .. Hope & Pray, he recovers soon !

Get well soon Arvind Kejriwal ji take care God bless you. Just read about @ArvindKejriwal's symptoms. #TakeCareAK

Get well soon. And come back stronger as you always do.