Mumbai BJP General Secretary Mohit Bharatiya has openly threatened stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on social media.

Kamra has been voicing his opinion opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and taking sarcastic digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media over the past couple of days.

On Wednesday, he posted a tweet that reads: "Dear PM Modi, Media is with you, Bollywood is with you, 353 MP's are with you, all the Indian bigots are with you, corrupt criminals and rapists are with you, RSS is with you, NRI dhokla mafia is with you, but we stand rock solid against you, because the nation doesn't need you."

Sharing the message, the stand-up comedian wrote: "*FIXED IT*"

The tweet did not go down well with Bharatiya. "Take my Words U will also be Fixed Soon @kunalkamra88," Bhartiya wrote.

This took Swara Bhasker by shock. Tagging Mumbai Police, the actress tweeted: "So is that the General Secretary of @BJP4India Mumbai openly threatening @kunalkamra88 on social media??? Seems like that to me! What wonderful and responsible conduct for an office bearing member of the ruling party! Makes us citizens feel so safe! @MumbaiPolice."

In earlier tweets, Kunal Kamra claimed PM Modi is now "demonetising humans" and also called the Bharatiya Janata Party "anti-India".