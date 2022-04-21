Facing embarrassment after the arrest of two party leaders by the police for demanding Rs 1 lakh from a woman to get his brother released from custody, the J&K unit of BJP immediately expelled its Bandipora district president Abdul Rehman Tikri.

A Sarpanch associated with BJP was also expelled from the primary membership of the party.

"Abdul Rehman Tikri, District president, BJP Bandipora is relieved off of his responsibilities as District President, BJP Bandipora and all other party responsibilities with immediate effect," reads the order issued by J&K president of BJP Ravinder Raina.

BJP district president, Sarpanch arrested in extortion case

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir arrested Abdul Rehman Tikri, district president Bandipora, and another party leader Mushtaq Ahmad, Sarpanch after a woman filed a complaint.

The woman complained that the duo extorted Rs 1 lakh from her with a promise to get her brother out of police custody.

Quoting a police official, a local news agency reported that a case (FIR No. 64) under Section 420 IPC (cheating) stands registered against the accused and investigations are underway.

He said that the money was also seized from the accused and both were later released after thorough questioning as they produced an anticipatory bail.

There have been allegations that touts extort money from families whose relatives are arrested by police.

Recently, the Srinagar police asked people to come forward and report any demand for bribes. The police also put out phone numbers and email for reporting any bribery demands.

Earlier BJP Sarpanch arrested for supported terrorists

In May 2020, a BJP Sarpanch was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for supporting terrorists active in Kashmir Valley.

NIA- which is probing the police-militant nexus in Kashmir, has arrested a BJP Sarpanch from South Kashmir in May 2020 in connection with the arrest of tainted police officer Davinder Singh along with the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in January.

The investigating agency has arrested Tariq Ahmad Mir of Maldeera village in south Kashmir's Shopian district for providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. An NIA official said Mir was in touch with Davinder Singh, the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police.