Amid misinformation campaign launched by some elements to create confusion among people, Srinagar Police on Saturday clarified that properties of those harbouring terrorists willfully will be attached and not done under coercion or at the gunpoint.

"There is no confusion about the order. Properties of those who will harbour terrorists intentionally would be attached", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal told International Bussiness Times.

"There has been misinformation, rumours floated by certain quarters regarding the information provided by Srinagar Police with respect to the initiation of attachment of properties used for purpose of terrorism. It is clarified that Srinagar Police is well aware of the difference between wilful harbouring of terrorists and one done under duress", the SSP said.

Police to conduct proper investigation before attaching properties

"The attachments being done are for properties where it has been proved beyond doubt that the house owner/member had wilfully provided shelter/ harboured terrorists, in most cases for days together and that it was not done under any duress whatsoever. The attachment proceedings always come after investigation procedures, in any case, are at an advanced stage", a police spokesman said.

The police spokesman further said, "out of ignorance, some persons are trying to portray it as some kind of forced enforcement but it is a fact that Sections 2(g) and 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 have been in vogue for decades and these are not some recent additions as claimed by some rumour mongers".

Many people willfully provide shelter to terrorists

The decision regarding enforcement of these sections of law is due to the fact that many supporters of terrorism are willfully providing harbour and safe havens to terrorists who conduct attacks on civilians and security forces in Srinagar City.

"Further, in regards to the issue of so-called 'forceful entry' of terrorists into any house or other structure, the house owner or any other member claiming duress should timely inform the authorities about the same, as many provisions for hiding identity of such informant are available under the law", the police spokesman said.

The onus always lies on the house owner/member to prove duress by informing the authorities well in time that there is/was a forceful entry of terrorists into his/her house.

People asked not to pay heed to rumours

Srinagar Police once again requests all citizens not to pay heed to misinformation floated by some vested interests, we also request citizens not to provide shelter or harbour terrorists in their homes or immovable properties, failing which lawful procedures will take their own course in full letter and spirit.

There is and will always be zero tolerance towards terrorism and supporters of terrorism in a civilized society like ours.