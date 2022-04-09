Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested 13 persons including two main instigators for creating a nuisance and shouting anti-national slogans after the culmination of prayers in Jamia Masjid, Srinagar on Friday.

"Thirteen persons have been arrested for shouting anti-national slogans after prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Friday", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Bhalwal told The International Bussiness Times. He said that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered by the police in this regard.

According to police till now thirteen accused persons have been arrested in a case related to hooliganism and sloganeering.

"Yesterday afternoon, there were Friday prayers in Jamia masjid wherein a huge number of gathering took place, around twenty-four thousand persons attended the Friday prayers, which is among largest in recent history", a statement issued by police reads.

"After the culmination of the prayers about a dozen persons started anti-national and provocative sloganeering for while, this was joined by a couple of others as well, while most of the gathering remained aloof", police said.

Volunteers try to stop slogan-shouting persons

According to police, there was also an altercation between the persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of intezamia committee of Jamia masjid who tried to stop such sloganeering and hooliganism.

"This created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between them. Later the hooligans were dispersed outside the mosque by volunteers. Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen among them tried to provoke others by sloganeering which failed and in 2-3 minutes they dispersed in hurry seeing police presence around", police said.

A case in this regard was registered in Nowhatta Police Station under FIR no 16/2022 under sections 124A and 447 of IPC.

Two main instigators among the 13 arrested

During the course of the investigation, technical means were adapted to identify these hooligans, and raids were conducted at different locations which led to the arrest of two main instigators of the sloganeering namely Basharat Nabi Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Hawal, Nowhatta and Umar Manzoor Sheikh son of late Manzoor Sheikh resident of Bahuddin Saab, Nowhatta. Both were apprehended and formally arrested in the case.

Eleven more accused were subsequently arrested in this case who were involved in the sloganeering and hooliganism inside the Jamia Masjid and at the gate.

Many more suspected persons are being examined and will be formally arrested as soon as their role comes forth in this case.

Likely to be booked under PSA

PSA dossiers of all these accused are being prepared for booking them under the PSA act as well, in addition to the case.

It also came out during the initial investigation that the accused in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy had received instructions from Pakistani handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and create a law and order situation by provoking the attendees. Thus section 120B was also invoked in this case.

The investigation, in this case, is undergoing at a fast pace and some more arrests are likely.

Srinagar Police informs all citizens that any attempt at disrupting peace will be viewed very seriously, and the strictest action under provisions of the law will be taken against all those who get involved in such illegal activities. In addition to this, no attempt at using religious places for furthering anti-national and terrorist agenda will be tolerated at all.

Police also advised parents to keep a watch on the company of their children, indulging in such activities may cause irreparable damage to career prospects.