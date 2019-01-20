BJP president Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for swine flu at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged on Sunday.

"Shah was discharged at 10.20 am from AIIMS after recovering from swine flu," said an AIIMS official.

BJP leader and in-charge of the party's IT cell Amit Malviya said Shah was fine and has returned home from the hospital.

Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said on Sunday tweeted that Shah had recovered and was out of the hospital.

On the social media site, Baluni wrote, " I am glad to announce that our national president Amit Shah has recovered; has been discharged from AIIMS and has returned home. I thank everyone for their wishes."

"BJP President Shri Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is fine and back home now. Thanks for all your wishes and messages," Malviya tweeted.

Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.

Last week, Shah had tweeted that he was diagnosed with swine flu and was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi.