A Bharatiya Janata Party candidate shot dead his supporter during the Panchayat by-elections in Meerut on Saturday, July 6. Vijay Dhama was trying to capture the polling booth by threatening people with a pistol when his own supporter was shot, alleged Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vipin Bhadana.

"I am a candidate from Samajwadi Party ward no. 34. Since the announcement of elections in the area, BJP candidate Vijay Dhama had created ruckus in the area. He used to threaten people by carrying a pistol," said Bhadana.

"He wanted to win the polls forcefully. He is a person with a criminal mind. The incident happened when he was trying to capture the booths where the polls were underway," he added.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Kumar Sahni, however, said that the shooting took place after the voting and not during the polls.

"Vijay Dhama along with a pistol was one kilometre away from the polling station with three-four of supporters. During firing, one of his supporters named Amit was shot at. The supporter died during treatment in hospital," said Sahni.

Tensions erupted in the area after Amit's death. Several groups pelted stones at vehicles and additional forces were deployed in the area.

Sahni said that a probe will be initiated in the case once a complaint is filed by Amit's relatives.

Dhama and two of his supporters were arrested in connection with the incident.