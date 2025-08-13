The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently intensified its political offensive against the Congress Party, accusing it of a historical pattern of electoral manipulation. This accusation, disseminated through a social media post on the platform X, is supported by an infographic detailing alleged electoral malpractices by Congress leaders, including former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

The BJP's claims span from 1952 to 1987, suggesting that these practices have persisted into the present, continuing what they describe as an "assault on democracy."

The BJP's allegations begin with the 1952 elections, where it claims that Congress and Communist leaders colluded to defeat Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This is followed by a reference to the 1957 elections in Begusarai, Bihar, where Congress supporters allegedly engaged in India's first instance of booth capturing.

The narrative continues with the 1967 Jammu & Kashmir elections, where the BJP accuses Congress of rejecting opposition nominations en masse, resulting in the party winning 61 seats uncontested.

Further allegations are directed at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with the BJP claiming that she secured her 1975 Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat through rigging. This election result was later challenged in court, leading to the imposition of the Emergency, a period marked by significant political turmoil and the suspension of civil liberties. The BJP also points to the 1987 Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, where Congress, in alliance with the National Conference, allegedly rigged the elections, an event often cited as a catalyst for the insurgency in the valley.

The BJP's narrative of Congress as the "mother of electoral fraud" is part of a larger strategy to position itself as the defender of democratic values and integrity. By highlighting alleged historical malpractices, the BJP seeks to undermine Congress's credibility and bolster its own image as a party committed to transparency and accountability.

As India approaches key state elections, the political climate is likely to become increasingly charged, with both parties vying for the support of the electorate. The BJP's allegations against Congress serve as a reminder of the complex and often contentious nature of Indian democracy, where historical grievances and contemporary political dynamics intersect.

