Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has launched its "Vote Chori" (Vote Theft) campaign, demanding transparency from the Election Commission in maintaining voter rolls.

Spearheaded by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the campaign alleges large-scale electoral fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, particularly in Karnataka's Bangalore Central constituency.

The initiative was launched through a dedicated web portal, votechori. in, and a call-in number, urging citizens to join the fight for "clean voter rolls" and fair elections.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi said the campaign had turned into a "massive mass movement," with over 15 lakh support certificates downloaded and more than 10 lakh missed calls received since the portal's launch.

As Congress and Rahul intensify their push for the campaign on social media, fresh controversy erupted after the party's official Instagram page claimed that actor Kay Kay Menon was part of the "Vote Chori" initiative. Menon, however, refuted these claims, stating he had no association with the campaign.

The reel begins with Kay Kay Menon looking at the camera and saying, "Ruko ruko yaar. Scroll karna bandh karo. Agar aap yeh reel dekh rahe ho toh iska matlab kya?" (Wait. Stop scrolling. If you are watching this, then what does it mean?). The video then cuts to another person urging viewers to join the campaign.

Part of the caption read, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao" (Himmat Singh is saying something, do it quickly!).

Reacting to the post, Kay Kay Menon commented, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without any permission."

For the uninitiated, Kay Kay Menon plays intelligence officer Himmat Singh in the series Special Ops.

About Kay Kay's recent project

Kay Kay was last seen in Shivam Nair's Special Ops 2 alongside Parmeet Sethi. Special Ops 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee. Special Ops 2 released on JioHotstar on July 18.