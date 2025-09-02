BJP leader Amit Malviya has accused Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera of possessing two active voter identification numbers. This accusation has intensified the ongoing debate over electoral integrity in India. The allegations surfaced shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned of a major revelation aimed at exposing alleged electoral fraud by the ruling party. The BJP's counter-allegation has added a new dimension to the political discourse, with both parties engaging in a war of words over the sanctity of the electoral process.

Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT department, took to social media to disclose details of Khera's alleged dual voter IDs. According to Malviya, Khera holds two active Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers in the Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly constituencies, which are part of the East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively. The EPIC numbers in question are XHC1992338 and SJE0755967.

Malviya's post accused the Congress of being a "quintessential vote chor" (vote thief), alleging that the party has been "mutilating" the electoral system and "stealing" mandates by legitimizing infiltrators and non-citizens.

Malviya's allegations extended beyond Khera, targeting Rahul Gandhi for his "vote chori" rhetoric. Malviya highlighted that Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, was allegedly listed on India's voter rolls before becoming an Indian citizen. He further criticized Gandhi for not filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding alleged voter list irregularities in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Bengaluru.

In response to the allegations, sources within the Congress party have indicated that Pawan Khera had applied to surrender his old voter card long ago and is expected to address the accusations soon. The party has dismissed the BJP's claims as a diversionary tactic aimed at deflecting attention from the ruling party's own electoral controversies. The issue of dual voter IDs is not new in Indian politics. Historically, allegations of voter list manipulation and electoral fraud have surfaced during various elections. The Election Commission has often been called upon to investigate such claims, which have sometimes led to significant political fallout. The current allegations against Khera echo past controversies, where political figures have been accused of holding multiple voter IDs or being listed in multiple constituencies.

The BJP's allegations against Khera come at a time when the Congress party is gearing up for a major political offensive against the ruling government. Rahul Gandhi's recent statements about a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations suggest that the Congress is preparing to launch a series of exposés aimed at discrediting the BJP's electoral practices. The timing of the BJP's counter-allegation suggests a strategic move to undermine the Congress's credibility and shift the narrative.

The accusations have also reignited debates over the integrity of India's electoral process. The Election Commission, tasked with ensuring free and fair elections, faces renewed scrutiny as it investigates the claims against Khera. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for both parties, potentially influencing voter perceptions ahead of upcoming elections.

Related