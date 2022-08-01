Already confronting with internal tussle among office bearers, the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) rocked with Rs '43-lakh Biryani scam' as the amount sanctioned for the development of sport was allegedly swindled by those sitting at the helm of the affairs.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against the JKFA for misappropriation of funds worth lakhs of rupees provided to them by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for the promotion of football.

The case is registered against JKFA president Zamir Thakur, treasurer Surinder Singh Bunty, chief executive S A Hameed and member Fayaz Ahmad besides other office bearers for misappropriation of funds worth lakhs of rupees withdrawn against false and fabricated bills.

"As of now, no person has been arrested so far. Further action will be taken only after completion of the investigation", Director Anti-Corruption Bureau, Anand Jain told the International Bussiness Times.

He said that case has already been registered after the initial investigation in which some fraud was detected.

Rs 43-lakh spent on Biryani only

According to ACB, some football lovers lodged a written complaint through one Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat against bungling in JKFA. It was alleged that funds allotted by the J&K Sports Council and other Government and semi-Government agencies, for conducting football activities across J&K were misused and the funds sanctioned by the Government through J&K Sports Council to organize tournaments like Khelo India and Mufti Memorial Gold Cup were not utilized properly.

The preliminary investigation found that members of the Association showed an amount of Rs 43,06,500 paid to Restaurant Mughal Darbar, Polo View in Srinagar for the purchase of Biryani as refreshment for the teams.

However, the ACB found that no such refreshment has ever been given to any team in any district of Kashmir province. The bills were raised by the Association and placed on record before the ACB has been found fake.

The ACB has also found that an amount of Rs 1,41,300 was shown paid to Hindustan Photostat for various activities. It was during inquiry found fake and prepared by resorting to forgery.

The probe found that Rs 43,06,500 has been drawn out of the Rs 50 lakh budget released for the Kashmir division by the J&K Sports Council which upon inquiry has been found drawn based on fake and forged bills or documents.

JKFA prepares false bills to swindle funds

According to ACB, it has also been found that the J&K Sports Council released these funds to the JKFA before the commencement of the events without ensuring account for on-ground utilization and follow-up thereupon.

The probe conducted revealed that all these bills are forged as they bear the handwriting of the same person.

The ACB found that the amount has been found drawn by preparing false and fabricated bills by the J&K Football Association members including JKFA president Zameer Ahmad Thakur, Treasurer S S Bunty, Chief Executive S A Hameed, District president JKFA Fayaz Ahmad, and others.

A case (vide FIR No 30/22 under Section 5(1) (c), 5(1) (d) read with Section 5(2) of the JK PC Act Svt 2006 and Section 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code) has been registered in Police Station ACB SBG Srinagar.

Two rival football bodies exposing each-others

Two rival football bodies namely J&K Football Association (JKFA) and 'The National & International Footballers Forum' (NIFF) expose each other. NIFF has exposed "irregularities and violations" which have been done by the current JKFA regime.

Both the bodies are fighting legal battles and the court cases have been going on for a long time. In January 2021, a local court in Srinagar restrained the JKFA from taking any policy decisions.