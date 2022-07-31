Jammu and Kashmir Government is devising an effective and comprehensive strategy to face the challenge of narco-terrorism in the Union Territory. Narco-terrorism has emerged as the biggest challenge for the police force in J&K.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh attended the inaugural session of the two-day conference on drug trafficking and national security organized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Sources said that the J&K government has decided to involve Panchayat members and other public representatives in the campaign against the menace of drug addictions.

"Village level vigilant committees to be constituted to keep a watch on suspects involved in drug trafficking or drug addictions ", sources said, adding, "these committees will remain in touch with the police and other agencies to monitor movement and activities of such suspects".

Although Jammu and Kashmir have busted some modules of narco-terror, terrorists sitting across the borders are adopting new means to dodge the cops in smuggling narcotics. Pakistan-based terrorists are using drones to drop narcotics in the border areas of J&K.

Narco-terrorism the biggest challenge: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that "narco-terrorism" is the biggest challenge for the police force as the neighbouring country wants to destroy the new generation on one hand and pump the money earned out of narco-sale to fuel terrorism.

Addressing the passing-out-cum attestation parade of new recruits of police at Manigam in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district here, the DGP, said that narco-terrorism of late is the biggest challenge for the police.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, the DGP said "Our neighbour is not happy with the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in J&K and wants to promote narco-terrorism by luring the youth towards drugs and use the money earned out of narco-sale to fuel terrorism."

"The purpose is clear, which does not need rocket science to understand. After repeated defeats in conventional wards, they are involved in a proxy war to destroy the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and the neighbouring states. Security forces are enjoying an upper hand in the proxy war as well but more needs to be done to foil their nefarious designs", he said.

The DGP said there is a need to give a befitting response to narco-terrorism originating from the neighbouring country.

The DGP said that drones are being sent from across to air-drop narcotics and weapons. "Police and other security agencies have succeeded in curbing this menace. A lot more needs to be done to stop the narco-terrorism in J&K as it remains a big challenge," he said.