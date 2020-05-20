As the Government gives relaxation in lockdown to people for carrying on with their businesses and run shops, there are some irresponsible people who are proving to be a nuisance and a threat for everyone else's safety as they organize birthdays and engagements. Even as the Telangana government considers giving lockdown relaxations in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), few cases have happened that have turned Hyderabad into a hotbed for coronavirus.

A birthday party in LB Nagar left 45 people positive for COVID-19, while 25 other patients were traced to a similar celebration at a gated society in Malakpet.

There were 11 people, who attended an engagement function in Dhoolpet of Goshamahal, and they have now developed symptoms of COVID-19. The other 200 who attended the celebration are awaiting their test results. All these social engagements took place amid lockdown in May.

On the day of the engagement ceremony, the bride was not feeling too well. The family had held an engagement ceremony at their home on May 10, a day before the death of the 58-year-old grandfather of the bride.

The businessman at Malakpet market, who was the first to test positive for COVID-19, had thrown a birthday party in May. Because of attending the celebration, about 45 members of two families got infected. Due to this, there were 15 containment zones created by authorities in LB Nagar. Earlier, there were only two clusters in the area.

The second cluster from Malakpet came from a residential apartment of Maddannapet, which is home to 50 people. A birthday party held at the complex left 23 people infected. These people were shifted to Gandhi Hospital by authorities, including an 11-month-old child and a pregnant woman.

According to Telangana Chief Minister, "Virus cases in the state are limited to 1,414 families and mainly in Malakpet, LB Nagar, Charminar and Karwan area under GHMC."

This is a cause of concern because as the Government has let loose some strings to give some amount of relaxation to people; there are citizens who are all out taking undue advantage of the relaxation.