BTS singer V has just made history after a fan club from China managed to get a customized advertisement on the Burj Khalifa. On V's 25th birthday, the Burj Khalifa lit up with the visuals of Taehyung while BTS' "Winter Bear" played.

The birthday celebration of V on Burj Khalifa comes right after Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan received a similar gift on his birthday in November this year.

BTS singer V turns 25 today and his fan club has made sure that their favorite singer makes history. Famous Chinese fan club, CHINA Baidu Vbar, arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light up with Taehyung's name and visuals at the stroke of midnight.

Irrespective of the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic has put the world under strict guidelines, several fans in Dubai gathered to witness the iconic moment while the video was live-streamed for international ARMY members. Words like "V Singer," "V dancer," "V actor," "Happy V Day," and "Kim Taehyung" played out on Burj Khalifa.

Watch how Burj Khalifa lit up on V's birthday here.

Similarities with Shahrukh Khan's birthday:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai with his family and close friends. On his birthday, the authorities at Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on the tower's outer wall.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of him standing with the tower in the background, and wrote: "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Just like V's birthday message, several images were showed of Shah Rukh's face with the message -- "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan" written on it.

Social Media reaction:

Right after Kim Taehyung's birthday was celebrated on Burj Khalifa, his millions of fans from around the world took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the same. His fans shared the Burj Khalifa's photos and wished the BTS singer a very happy birthday.

Check out a couple of such birthday messages:

Kim Taehyung's personal life:

V was born on December 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea. From a very early age, he started taking saxophones lessons as a means of pursuing his dream of becoming a professional singer.

V made his debut as a member of BTS on Mnet's M Countdown with the track "No More Dream" from BTS's debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.