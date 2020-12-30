Even in the sheer act of turning 26, Kim Taehyung aka V made history. The BTS singer became the first Korean popstar to be featured on Burj Khalifa. All thanks to the loyal ARMY and Taehyung's continuing Midas Touch, by now everyone's been through the images of grand LED display, musical fountain playing his hit solo Winter Bear and loud cheering fans.

But what every fan might not probably know is that had he not been a singer, Taehyung would have probably become a farmer. As he hits the wrong side of twenties, we bring forth 20 lesser known facts about the Korean pop icon.

The rise and rise of V

Taehyung has many firsts in his career. V became the first and only artist in the world to surpass a whopping 10 billion views on Tiktok with two hashtags. #V and #Taehyung.

Their latest single Dynamite is topping all the right charts but very few know that Dynamite debuted at No 1 on Hot 100. Quite a feat as BTS became the first all-Korean group to top the prestigious music chart.

Talking of school days

By the way, his name is Kim Tae Hyung, born in Daegu, South Korea. His blood type is AB.

Taehyung is stage named V because he represents Victory for the group BTS.

He also played saxophone for three years but figured out later that he likes singing instead.

He liked music as a child itself but didn't like maths as a school kid. He is fluent in Japanese though.

Ladies, are you listening?

It is reported that in one of the slam book entries that V has filled out, he described his ideal woman as someone spends money wisely, is kind, considerate and family oriented. "A girl who knows how to save money, while I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents."

The singer also wanted three children as a part of his bucket list. But later in another interview said, he'd like to have five children but if his wife and he don't have enough time then it can be three kids.

He also says he has never been in a serious relationship so far and would like to marry his first love.

His Hollywood crushes include Lilly Collins and Rachel McAdams.

In ten years from now, he wants to take his children to zoo.

Fussy about food... & drinks too

Taehyung does not like coffee, as finds the taste too bitter. He likes hot cocoa instead.

It is believed that he does not like vegetables and prefers any type of meat dish instead. His favourite dish though is Japchae (a Korean dish comprising stir fried glass noodles).

V doesn't drink alcohol. If you offer him beer, he'll ask for Coke instead.

Cultured kinda guy

V likes going to amusement parks and art galleries and he loves the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh. Talk of art and culture, he is also really interested in photography.

Clothes and style

Taehyung is fond of clothes, jewellery, hats and shoes. He is often seen wearing the luxury label Gucci.

All things favourite

If you are talking sports, then it better be his favourite; basketball and bicycling. If you are talking cinema; then he likes reading comics and watching animated films.

His favourite colour is grey and Every Kind of Way by H.E.R is among his favourite songs.

Family is sacrosanct

Taehyung is the eldest of the three children. He has a younger brother and a younger sister whom he is very close to.

The fact that his role model is his dad speaks volumes about his proximity to his family. He wants to be a dad like his dad; someone who is a good listener and takes good care of their children.