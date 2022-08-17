Bollywood's diva Bipasha Basu and actor husband Karan Singh Grover are currently beaming with joy as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

The mommy-to-be Bipasha recently took to her social media account in sharing the good news with her fans. Sharing a beautiful picture from her recent maternity photoshoot, Bipasha wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two."

The caption further read, "Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers, and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga."

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 after dating for a few months. The couple met during the shooting of their 2015 film Alone. The couple's wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood stars. After their wedding, Bipasha and Karan co-starred in the web series Dangerous.

The actress has been in the industry for over two decades now. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 hit movie Ajnabee and later went on to be a part of other hits like Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Jism, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Raaz, among others.

Karan Singh Grover who rose to fame with his popular show Dill Mill Gaye in 2007, was a heartthrob of millions back then. The actor then ventured into Bollywood to try his luck. The actor unfortunately could not make it big in Bollywood and later returned to TV.

Grover then went on to rule hearts with his stint on popular TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. Karan was last seen in the reprise version of the 2001 superhit TV show Kasauti Zindagii Kay. The actor essayed the role of Mr. Bajaj in the show that was essayed by Ronit Roy in the original show.