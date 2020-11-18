The year 2020 might not have started off on a good note but is surely ending on a great one. While several Bollywood couples made their relationship official, many embraced parenthood. And there are many who are soon going to have a new member in their families. After Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor; we hear Bipasha Basu too is expecting.

There have been reports of Bipasha Basu being pregnant with her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover. As per IWMBuzz report, Bipasha is expecting. Though Bipasha didn't choose to comment when contacted by the portal, we would love for it to turn out to be true. Earlier too, fans and paparazzi have often predicted her pregnancy.

Recently, Bipasha had opened up about the possibility of even choosing to adopt a baby. She had told Navbharat Times, "Let's see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let's see what happens in the future."

Karan Singh Grover had also added, "Bipasha has left it all to God. Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands."

However, reacting to the constant news of her pregnancy, Bipasha had once told Pinkvilla that she finds it irritating. She had said, "Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating." To this, Karan had jokingly said, "I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me."