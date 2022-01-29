Konda Murali, a former Congress MLC based out of Warangal, Telangana, recalled the attempt on his life 30 years ago and how he lived despite taking 47 bullets.

He was speaking at the launch of the trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Konda', a biopic that recreates the violence that unleashed on the Konda family by their political opponents.

Taking inspiration from those dark days of the Konda family, Ram Gopal Varma has come up with the biopic of Konda Surekha, which is currently one of the most-hyped topics in Telugu.

Konda Murali's wife, four-term former MLA Konda Surekha, was in the Congress before she left for the YSR Congress and then shifted her allegiance to the ruling TRS. In the 2018 Telangana Assembly election, contesting on a TRS ticket, Surekha lost, and subsequently moved back to the Congress.

Konda Murali and Surekha are the principal characters of the biopic, for which RGV spent 75 days in Warangal.

Recalling the assassination attempt on him 30 years ago on January 26, Murali said: "Despite 47 bullets being pumped into my body, I survived the attempt, not for my family but for my people."

The trailer for Ram Gopal Varma's latest directorial- 'Konda' was unveiled at an event held on Wednesday. Billed to be the biopic of Konda Murali and Konda Surekha, the duo recalls the terrific attacks they had faced in their lives.

Murali lauded Ram Gopal Varma for his dedication, as he was in Warangal for more than 75 days just to shoot the movie 'Konda'.

"I narrated a few things in my life. Ram Gopal Varma researched and went on, to speak with several native folks to know more about my past and how I survived the most brutal attack", Murali said.

Surekha said, "The trailer has reminded me of the dark days when we faced the toughest challenges in life."

"The day on which my husband was subjected to an assault, there was blood everywhere. As I recall the incident, it still feels so dark. I was shell-shocked as I saw my husband in a blood pool," Surekha said.

'Konda' stars Irra Mor, who has played Surekha, while actors Prudhviraj, Parvathi Arun, Prashanth, LB Sriram, Tulasi, 'Jabardasth' Ram Prasad, Abhilash Chowdhary, and others appear in important roles.