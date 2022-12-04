Late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga is now a popular name on social media platforms, thanks to the predictions she made before her death in 1996. Followers of Baba Vanga strongly believe that she possessed paranormal abilities and they claim that some of her predictions which include the rise of ISIS and the World Trade Center attacks have come true in the 21st century.

And now, predictions of Baba Vanga for the year 2023 have gone viral on online spaces.

According to Baba Vanga, one of the most disastrous events that will happen on earth in 2023 will be most probably a shift in earth's orbit triggered by a nuclear explosion. She also believed that a dreaded solar storm will hit earth next year, which could cause catastrophe on the blue planet.

According to Baba Vanga, this powerful solar storm will damage the magnetic shield of the earth, causing deadly radiations to reach the planet's surface.

She also claimed that superpowers in the world will develop dangerous biological weapons in 2023, and in the future, it may question the very existence of humanity.

Baba Vanga also predicted that millions of people will lose their lives if an alien attack happens on earth in 2023.

Another prediction of Baba Vanga for the year 2023 is the creation of human beings in laboratory conditions, thus solving the issue of surrogacy forever. She also added that parents of children will have the option to customize the looks of their children before birth.

Baba Vanga also claimed that man will land on Venus in 2028, and she believed that the end of planet earth will happen in 5079.