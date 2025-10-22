Ever since Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' premiered in July, featuring its original lead Smriti Irani, it has been in the news. The show has been ranking high on the TRP charts, and viewers are enjoying the show for its modern storyline mixed with a dose of nostalgia.

A little while back, the show was in the headlines for featuring Parvati and Om, played by Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar. However, recent news suggests that now there is a chance that Microsoft co-founder and popular philanthropist Bill Gates will be seen making a cameo on the show.

As per a report published by News18, Gates is supposed to appear on the show and will be seen giving advice to Smriti Irani's character. According to speculation, the tech bigwig will give Irani's character, Tulsi, some major advice on how she can strike a balance between taking care of the family and herself.

Sources close to the show told the publication, "Yes, the rumours are indeed true. Smriti Irani and Bill Gates will be interacting via video call. Tulsi, who is currently distressed due to her equation with her daughter Pari, will be seen discussing her issues with Bill Gates. He will offer his advice to Tulsi and will suggest how she can strike a balance between taking care of her family and herself."

On Wednesday, the makers of the show put out promotional videos on social media in which Tulsi was seen interacting with someone over a video call. Even though it was not revealed who the other person was, one could tell that whoever she was interacting with was American, given the accent in which the person spoke.

In the viral promo, Tulsi said, "Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hain. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (Jai Shri Krishna, it's wonderful to know that you're connecting with my family directly from America. We've all been waiting for you eagerly.)"

The viewers of the show are extremely excited to witness this international collaboration to take place. As for the show, this is Smriti Irani's big comeback to television from politics. The show features its original cast members, like Hiten Tejwani and Amar Upadhyay, along with a couple of new faces.