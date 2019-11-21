Some viewers called yoga guru Bikram Choudhury a creepy, sociopath, rapist and narcissist after watching Netflix's new documentary titled Bikram - Yogi, Guru, Predator, which has been directed by Eva Orner.

Bikram Choudhury, who was born in Kolkata on February 10, 1944, is an American yoga teacher, and the founder of Bikram Yoga, a form of hot yoga performed in a series of 26 hatha yoga postures performed at 40 °C (104 °F). He is the subject of several civil suits alleging sexual assault and various forms of discrimination against racial and sexual minorities.

Bikram - Yogi, Guru and Predator tells the story of Bikram Choudhury's misuse of position and the several crimes committed by him - rape, assault, and harassment of multiple women. The documentary narrates how Bikram and his followers created a system that would hide him from the world. Eva Orner examines the dramatic rise and fall of the hot yoga founder. She covers many details addressed in the podcast miniseries '30 for 30'.

Bikram - Yogi, Guru and Predator was first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 on September 10. The documentary started streaming on Netflix from November 20. Many viewers across the globe are shocked to see the ugly side of Bikram Choudhury. Here are some of their reviews shared on Twitter.

Hemanth Kumar C R @crhemanth

Saw this new @netflix documentary - #Bikram - Yogi, Guru, Predator. Directed by @evaorner, the docu focuses on the rise and fall of Bikram and his empire built on his yoga training, after several women in US spoke out about sexual assault, rape, and harassment. Highly recommended Couldn't help but think about the consistency of the stories which most of such gurus, god-men tell the world about them and what they offer to people. Clickbait didn't start on the Internet. It started a long time ago and we fall for such things each time.

Dr Angelino Viceisza @aviceisza

.@evaorner I just finished watching #Bikram on @netflix. It was very interesting! Also sending you a message via via, if you know what I mean.

Resisting Cat Lady @KrazyCatLadyNYC

Anyone who practices hot yoga, which is really Bikram yoga, should watch the #Bikram documentary on #Netflix. Bikram is a rapist and anyone teaching 'his' practice (which he stole from his teacher) should be aware of it and stop promoting him. #yoga #documentary #metoo

Sreeparna sengupta @sreeparnas

This is a pre #MeToo story that's being told in a post #MeToo world, and he got away with it, which is chilling," Watched the #Bikram documentary on #Netflix. So creepy.

Áine Máirtín @AineMairtin

Just watched the documentary about #Bikram. Thank you to the brave men & women who came forward to speak out against this predatory man. Bikram should be prosecuted and extradition orders filed. Immediately. He continues to teach. Lives are at risk.

Sarah Bladen @sarahbladen

Just watched the Bikram documentary on Netflix. It confirms what an abusive predator/creep he is - can't believe he ever called himself a Yogi or a Guru #bikram

Black Beatle @KingNonie

How do y'all put this much trust in someone teaching y'all yoga in their underwear and don't get me started with this receding hair gathered in a ponytail #Bikram

Alok @alokthegame

Wow..just finished watching #Bikram #yoga documentary on Netflix. That image of him in speedos is gonna haunt me for nights to come. And for God's sake, that hairstyle is criminal and SHOULD NOT EXIST..

Marshe @Ms_Marshe

Whatevr u think of #Bikram there's no doubt his 26 posture sequence practised in 40'C is the best yoga on earth! It heals, fixes, builds, challenges & defeats u over & over again until u finally "reach the heaven through the hell" ♥️ I love u #BikramChoudary

Tigerjuji @tigerjuji

so people want a guru to follow and to praise and won't care if he's a criminal as long as he told them what to do and "save" them from themself #bikram people...go see a psychologist, got work to do with daddy issues

Bohemian Vagabond @jackiueng

#Bikram documentary out on @netflix today. Watching it and he reminds me so much of #trump. Sociopath, Rapist and Narcissist.

Bronwyn Dust @gladysknows

Watched #bikram on #netflix last night ...well he's a creepy tosser isn't he .. and he stole his postures from his guru anyway ..all yoga is a miracle given to man ..this guy is a travesty..

divine.alchemy1111 @DivineAlchemy

I highly recommend this documentary for all #bikram #yoga students. I love the 26+2 hot yoga series but quit #bikramyoga when these allegations surfaced. #metoo #believewomen I WANT NOTHING X2 #removetRumpNOW #fbr

@Betsy_Manning

#bikram is a pos! Typical cult leader! -power mad -narcissistic -materialistic -Sees the women in the group as his for the taking.-Verbally, mentally, & physically Abusive. -Uses techniques to weaken victims' resistance. #Netflix #yoga #hotyoga #hotGarbage

Hello_Fries @Hello_Fries