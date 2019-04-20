Intelligence agencies have reportedly asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces to remain on high alert after it received credible inputs of a probable Pulwama-like suicide attack in the Kashmir valley. The agencies have warned that motorbike-borne suicide bombers might target polling booths as well as election rallies during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Sources said that the intelligence radar is already on a high alert after the Pulwama attack on Lethpora, Srinagar- Jammu Highway, in which a suicide bombing killed 40 CRPF troopers and led to an increase in the hostilities between the neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan.

But the suicide bombers or Fidayeen could now wield a motorbike and strike a polling station or the campaigns of the political leaders. "Beware of the suicide attackers riding a motorcycle with explosive-filled bags fitted on the bike," the agencies cautioned the local police. As per the intelligence inputs, the two-wheeler could prove to be more manoeuvrable and easy to hit any target.

The possibility of strikes could be particularly high in North Kashmir, which is yet to go to polls where the Jaish--e -Mohammad militants are holed up, the reports suggested. This is also indicative of the fact that the militants who have faced massive damage at the hands of security forces in South Kashmir over the last few years may be gradually making North Kashmir their turf.

The security forces had earlier claimed of recovering huge stocks of arms and ammunitions post-February 14 Pulwama attack that was believed to be of Chinese making. The stock of weaponry retrieved included 70 Chinese made hand grenades, pistols, armour-piercing incendiary shells, and tracer rounds of Chinese origin.

Sources say that Pakistan is trying to evade the blame which is generally put on it after the terrorist attacks on Indian soil by trying to smuggle in China made ammunition across the Line of Control.

China has been an all-weather friend of Pakistan and has supported the defence programmes as well as supplied machinery to the latter. Recently during aerial combat between India and Pakistan, it was believed that Pakistan used Chinese fighter planes to monitor air space close to India.

India's relations with China have gone sour after the latter has repeatedly blocked its request to declare the Jaish Chief, Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations.