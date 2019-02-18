In an apparent message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the time for talks was over in the wake of Pulwama suicide bombing and said the global community should unite and act firmly against terrorists and those supporting it.

His tough words came after discussions with visiting Argentine President Mauricio Macri at the Hyderabad House when India and Argentina came down heavily on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which killed more than 40 CRPF troopers.

"President Macri and I are agreed that terrorism is a very big threat to world peace and stability. The Pulwama terror attack shows that the time for talks is over. Now the entire world needs to unite and take firm steps against terrorism and their supporters," Modi said.

"Hesitation in taking firm measures against the terrorists and those against humanity also amounts to encouraging terrorism," he said.

Modi said it was important for G-20 countries to implement the 11-point agenda of Hamburg Leaders Statement. India and Argentina will issue a special declaration against terrorism later in the day, he added.

The Prime Minister welcomed Argentina as a new member of the International Solar Alliance.

Macri, in his remarks, condemned the terror attack. "I firmly condemn it. We condemn every kind of terrorist attack. This goes against healthy co-existence. I am pleased to be able to work together to fight this scourge of mankind."

Macri is on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Modi. Accompanied by his wife Juliana Awada, Macri arrived in India on Sunday. He received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.

This was the fifth meeting between Modi and Macri and the Argentine leader said it "speaks of the very good chemistry we had since our first meeting".

Macri said Asia was seeing profound transformation and India had enormous importance in Asia and increasingly so in the world.

He said that the visit of Rabindranath Tagore to Buenos Aires in November 1924 was "a milestone in the relationship."

On a personal note, Macri said he stayed in the same house for five years where Tagore was hosted by an Argentine woman, Victoria Ocampo. "I am imbued with Tagore's spirit to deepen the links."

Modi termed Argentina as an "agriculture powerhouse" and said India had set a goal of running 30 per cent of vehicles on electricity by 2030.

"Argentina is part of Lithium triangle and has 54 per cent of Lithium reserves," he said, adding that work had started in the field of mineral extraction in Argentina by a joint venture.

Modi said the two countries have given a "strategic partnership" to their relationship to boost ties.

The two sides signed 10 agreements including on agriculture, defence, tourism and broadcasting content.