Indore-based model sexually harassed in Indore

Men tried to pull her skirt while she was riding her two-wheeler on a busy road

The model said that no one tried to help her. And, a man who did, blamed her for wearing a skirt

A model from Indore has narrated a disgraceful incident of sexual harassment she faced in broad daylight, Monday April 23.

The model, in a series of tweets, talked about how two men tried to pull her skirt when she was riding a two-wheeler on a busy road, and told her "dikhao iske niche kya hai" (Show what's underneath).

The girl tried to get hold of the duo, but in the process lost control of her scooty, and met with an accident. She posted a picture of her bruised leg on social media.

"This happened today. Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my activa and said, "dikhao Iske niche Kya hai?" I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident [sic]," she said in her first tweet with a request of anonymity.

What makes this incident more shocking is that it happened in a busy area, but no one cared to intervene.

"It happened on one of the busiest roads of indore, and nobody tried to stop them. They ran away, and I couldn't even see their number. I've never felt so helpless. I'm not the kind of girl who will just sit and watch. Those fiends ran away, and I couldn't do anything [sic]," she said.

"My friends took me to a nearby cafe and I tried my level best to let this incident go. Not because I'm weak, but for those thirty min, I wasn't ready to deal with it. I was numb. I was speechless. [sic]," read her third tweet.

To make things more humiliating for the model, one man blamed the girl for wearing a skirt.

"What I want to wear is my fucking choice. Those guys don't have any right to harass me because WEARING A SKIRT DOESN'T GIVE YOU A RIGHT TO BEHAVE LIKE THAT. An uncle who came to help me after my fall said, "it's because you're wearing a skirt!" I've never been so offended [sic]," the infuriated model said.

Expressing concern at what could have happened if it was a deserted road, she further tweeted, "I decided to go live on my instagram and talk about it. Just imagine if I wasn't on such a busy road. Imagine I was on a lonely street. WOULD THOSE GUYS HAVE STOPPED AT TRYING TO PULL MY SKIRT? [sic]"

She also urged other victims of sexual harassment to speak up about their ordeals as she feels silence would only help the culprits

"So many girls go through this. Most of them decide not to talk about it. Why? It's embarrassing, yes. But not talking about it is empowering those guys who think they can do anything and can get away with it [sic]," her another tweet read.

The young model also said that she later went to the same location to trace down the two men, but she found the area lacked any CCTV camera. The model said she would file a police complaint against the men.

This horrifying incident came to light at a time when the nation is outraged by the numerous cases of rapes and crime against women, minor girls and even toddlers.