In a shocking incident, a woman in Bihar's Chhapra on Saturday (March 23) allegedly applied glue on the lips of her son to stop him from crying. "After some work, when I came back home and found him quiet. The froth was coming out of his mouth," the child's father told a news agency.

"When I asked the wife, Shobha, about him, she told me that he was crying all the time. So, she put glue on his lips so that he does not cry," he said. The child was admitted to a hospital and is reported to be out of danger now.

However, this is not the first time that such atrocities by parents against their children have come to light. Earlier, in Mumbai, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 16-day-old daughter. In another case, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself along with her five-year-old son after a fight with her mother-in-law in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

