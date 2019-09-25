In a shocking incident, villagers of the Munger district in Bihar witnessed a distressing sight of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy with his abdomen wide open and his heart, intestines and liver were outside his body. He survived the brutality and underwent treatment.

The little boy, identified as Ashish Kumar, was lying in a pool of his own blood in a field near his house in Sondiha Tanti Tola under Tarapur police station.

The locals who found the little boy immediately alerted the authorities as well the health centre and rushed the boy after putting his organs back into his body. The doctor in the health centre stitched child's stomach back and was then sent to Bhagalpur for further treatment, reports India Today.

Ashish's father, a daily wage labourer, had gone for work and his mother Rekha Devi, was at home when she heard screams. She rushed out to find that her son was lying hurt with his organs splayed everywhere. According to reports, she and her family have no issues with anyone and she does not know why anyone would do this to her child.

The villagers first believed that the brutality was done by child-lifters.

"My family has no enmity with anyone. We are not aware whether this incident is the handiwork of the child lifters," Rekha Devi was quoted as saying by India Today.

The police are still at a loss on how to go about the investigation even though a probe has been launched and an FIR has been registered against the unknown and unidentified assailants.

"This child was attacked with a sharp weapon and was brought to the hospital bleeding. We have registered an FIR and started an investigation," Ramesh Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, in Tarapur, said.