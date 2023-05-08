The Bihar unit of Congress on Monday lodged an FIR against Karnataka BJP leader Manikant Rathore at the Patliputra police station in Patna over a purported audio clip wherein Rathore could be heard threatening Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with dire consequences.

Led by Congress Bihar Unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the FIR sought a probe against Rathore. "We are frightened by such an audio clip in which BJP leader Manikant Rathore threatened Mallikarjun Kharge. We could face untoward incidents as the BJP leaders can try to eliminate us by giving contract to others," Singh said.

"The BJP leadership can't digest how Kharge, the son of Dalit labourer, became the national President of Congress. The BJP is anguished as the 'Dharti Putra' of Karnataka is getting the support of common people. The BJP is scared of losing the elections in Karnataka," Singh said.

"We have lodged an FIR against Manikant Rathore and requested the police to investigate the threatening audio clip and take action against the BJP leader," Singh said.

The audio came in public domain on Friday. The Congress claimed that in this audio BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod could be heard talking about eliminating Kharge and his family members.

(With inputs from IANS)