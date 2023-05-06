In a press conference held in Bengaluru tody, Saturday May 6, Congress officials played an audio clip where BJP candidate Manikanta Rathod allegedly used abusive language for Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and was heard talking about harming him and his family.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala stated that the BJP was plotting to assassinate Kharge and his family, and that this was a serious matter. The BJP's nomination is Rathod is a candidate for the Chittapur constituency, whose candidature by BJP has drawn criticism from the Congress over his criminal record.

The Congress also accused Rathod of being the 'blue-eyed boy' of PM Modi and CM Bommai, and that the BJP was planning to kill Kharge due to their fear of losing in the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera was present at the press conference, and the audio clip was later shared on social media. The authenticity of the clip could not be independently verified.

Rathod, who is facing over 30 criminal cases, was earlier banished from Kalaburagi for a year and was arrested in November 2022 for allegedly threatening Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, with murder. He was later released on bail.

The BJP has yet to respond to the allegations made by the Congress. It is important to note that these allegations were made just before PM Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru.