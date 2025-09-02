In a significant development, the Bihar government has approved 49 proposals across various sectors, providing substantial relief to contract workers and Panchayati Raj staff. This decision, taken during a crucial state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, marks a strategic move ahead of the upcoming elections.

The meeting, held at the central hall of the secretariat, focused on administrative, social, and economic sectors, aiming to address long-standing demands and improve the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

One of the most notable decisions is the increase in honorarium for Gram Kachhari Secretaries, from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per month. This move is seen as a step towards strengthening the Panchayati Raj system, which plays a vital role in local governance.

Additionally, the duty allowance for members of the Bihar Home Guard Corps has been increased, along with financial boosts for technical assistants and accountant-cum-IT assistants. Technical assistants, who previously earned Rs 27,000, will now receive Rs 40,000 per month, while accountant-cum-IT assistants will see their honorarium rise from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. These revised figures, effective from July 1, are expected to benefit thousands of contractual workers who have been advocating for a pay hike for years.

The cabinet's approval also includes new recruitments across multiple departments, with a particular focus on generating employment for the youth. This includes teacher appointments in the Education Department and fresh recruitments in the Art and Culture Department. Officials have emphasized that these measures aim to reduce unemployment and strengthen educational and cultural infrastructure across the state.

The twin objectives of these decisions are to serve the public interest and address the needs of key sections of society, particularly rural workers, contractual employees, and job-seeking youth.

In the coming days, notifications will be issued by the concerned departments to implement these proposals. The Nitish Kumar government has announced these decisions as part of a broader strategy to woo key sections of society, especially in an election year. The latest cabinet decisions are being viewed as a strategic move to garner support from grassroots workers, employees associated with education, and other sectors.

Moreover, the focus on generating employment for the youth through new recruitments in the Education and Art and Culture Departments highlights the government's commitment to addressing the issue of unemployment. By creating job opportunities and strengthening educational and cultural infrastructure, the government aims to provide a conducive environment for the youth to thrive and contribute to the state's development.

