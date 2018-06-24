The police have arrested a scrap dealer and an autorickshaw driver in connection with a case of missing answer sheets in Gopalgunj, Bihar.

Around 42,000 answer scripts of Class 10 students who wrote the board exams went missing from SS Inter College and were sold to Pappu Kumar Gupta for Rs. 8,500. Gupta and the auto driver, Sanjay Kumar, regularly bought books and scraps from the college.

"It is fine if they bought it with the same purpose, but we are investigating if they had any other intention," said Gopalganj SP, Rashid Zaman.

216 bundles, amounting to approximately 42,000 answer sheets, went missing a day before the board results. The information about the disappearance of the answer sheets surfaced when the Bihar School Examination Board sought to examine the answer sheets of some students.

[With inputs from ANI]