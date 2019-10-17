Archana Kalpathi, creative producer of upcoming Tamil biggie Bigil, has said the audience cannot expect politically-loaded messages or dialogues in the Vijay-starrer, which is scheduled for release next week and indicated that their production house AGS Entertainment want to stay away from controversies.

In an interview with Film Companion, when the interviewer spoke about the expectations from fans about political dialogues, she said, "Not in our film. We are very clear on that. We are a corporate. We don't choose political subject. If you have seen all our films, we have never chosen political subjects. [sic],"

She adds, "We don't want to antagonise any government. We don't believe in creating a controversy for a film to do well at the box office. We don't want to link it in any which way,"

In the recent years, Vijay's movies like Mersal and Sarkar had political dialogues which had created a lot of controversies. Atlee-directorial Mersal had taken potshots at the demonetisation and the implementation of GST along with the existing corruption in the medical system in the country. It had not gone well with the Tamil Nadu BJP.

Whereas Sarkar had mocked the existing freebie culture in Tamil Nadu politics. The ruling AIADMK had first opposed it and later the DMK too was upset with the film.

When Archana was asked about the most enjoyable part on working on the massive project like Bigil, she said, "I think it is the satisfaction of seeing it shape up. See because, finally, you will have your name in the credit. There is a thrill in putting together a massive project and executing it

And Working with someone like Vijay sir was a great experience by itself. Working with Atlee you learn a lot. He is technically very sound. In this particular film I was a creative producer I was able to understand a lot of technical things, probably because of my engineering background,"

The Atlee Kumar-directorial, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, will release for Diwali festival, next week.