Bigil, directed by Atlee was Thalapathy Vijay's only release in 2019. This sports drama was succeeded in creating a huge pre-release hype, and upon its release, it garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, eight months after the movie's release, some online portals have claimed that Bigil was actually a flop at the box-office, and AGS entertainment incurred a loss of more than 20 crores for making this film.

Citing the words of producer Archana Kalpathi, online news portals claimed that Bigil's budget was exceeded due to the use of graphic scenes in football match scenes. These reports also added that the release of the film was delayed due to budget constraints, and it had also caused several issues within the team.

Producer's clarification regarding Bigil's box-office verdict

Fresh reports regarding Bigil's box-office collection soon went viral on online spaces, and Vijay fans argued that these could be paid reports to tarnish the star power of the actor. And now, Archana Kalpathi herself has confirmed that reports coming out regarding Bigil's collection are actually fake. She also made it clear that Bigil was a profitable venture for the producers.

Yes. @republic please fact check this article. Thank you ? https://t.co/BROY0EtSXt — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 28, 2020

According to statistics provided by several movie trackers, we learned that the film has collected more than 300 crores at the box-office.

Vijay awaiting the release of Master

Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and it also features Vijay Sethupathi in another prominent role.

The supporting star cast in Master includes Malavika Mohan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Music of this movie is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the camera is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan. An official announcement regarding the release date of this film will be made soon.