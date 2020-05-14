The makers of Vijay's Master had initially planned to release the movie on 9 April. The lockdown imposed by the government due to Coronavirus outbreak forced them to change their plans. Now, it seems like they have locked in two dates for the film's release.

Long Weekend

Going by the reports, the makers are considering 22 October and 13 November for the release of Master. The theatres are expected to open like before only after September. Hence, the makers seem to be aiming those holiday weekends for release.

Clash with KGF 2

If the makers decided to go with the first-mentioned date, Master will be clashing with Yash's multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2. The makers of this project have announced long before that it will see the light of the day on 23 October.

In the last few days, there were speculations of KGF: Chapter 2 getting postponed as the shooting is not completed yet. However, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of the Yash-starrer, has said that the film will release on time.

"Shoot would have completed by now if the lockdown was not imposed. Around 20 days of shooting is left. We are working on the post-production works after getting the government's permission. Even if we get permission to shoot in July, KGF 2 would be ready for release on the schedule date," he said.

However, the clash might not be good for both the movies and the production houses should try to avoid locking horns at the box office.

Diwali Release

Moreover, Vijay's movies are being regularly released during Diwali festivals and getting bumper openings. So, ideally, Master should be out for the festival of lights.

Master is a crime drama in which Vijay plays the role of a professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the negative role and Malavika Mohanan is the female lead in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial.