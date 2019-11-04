Bigil shattered the lifetime collection records of Mersal and Sarkar at the worldwide box office in 10 days. The Vijay-Atlee third combo film has become the sixth highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time.

Bigil, which was released 4000+ screens across the globe on October 25, opened to an overwhelming response and went on to collect over Rs 210 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. With no big-ticket releases, the movie managed to hold strong in the cinema halls in its opening week. Trade experts predicted that it would rock the ticket counters in its second week too.

As predicted, the Atlee Kumar directed movie continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters across the globe on its second Friday and went on to show decent growth on the following days. As per early estimates, Bigil has collected approximately Rs 29 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day global total to Rs 239 crore gross.

In 10 days, Bigil smashed the life-time records of Shankar`s I and Rajinikanth's Petta and become the fifth highest-grossing Telugu movie of all time. By the end of this week, the movie will beat the records of Mersal and Sarkar to become the highest grosser of Ilayathalapathy Vijay. It will also emerge as the fourth highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time after 2.0 618, Endhiraan and Kabali.

Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil movies:

Here is the list of top 10 highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time. The numbers may vary from the actual figures as they are based on different sources.

Rank Movie Collection 1 2.0 618.00 2 Enthiran 289.00 3 Kabali 286.75 4 Mersal - 244.80 5 Sarkar 243.00 6 Bigil 239.00 7 Shankar's I 239.00 8 Petta 222.00 9 Viswasam 180.00 10 Shivaji 155.00

Bigil has reportedly been made on a whopping budget of Rs 140 crore and its theatrical rights have fetched Rs 134 crore for its producers. As per the estimates, the Vijay starrer has returned Rs 129 crore to its distributors in 10 days. The film it is expected to recover the remaining investments by the end of its second week.

Here are the area-wise theatrical rights' prices and distributors' shares of Bigil. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.