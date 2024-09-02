The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has launched this night and fans are up in arms treating this show as some grand celebration. Nagarjuna Akkineni, as always, is back in the year, but more importantly, ready to host and entertain audiences in the new season.

This season, Bigg Boss Telugu, has decided to come up with one more new twist: this time the 14 contestants will enter the house not one by one, but in pairs.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: List of confirmed contestants

As it has been awaited quite eagerly since the very beginning of the show, let's look at the 14 contestants who have been confirmed.

Vishnupriya Bhimineni

Shekar Basha

Bezawada Bebakka

Nainika

Vismaya Sri

Aditya Om

Model Ravi Teja

Director Parameshwar

Khayyum Ali

Soumya Rao

Singer Saketh

Anjali Pavan

Abhinav Naveen

Abhiram Varma

Contestants' earnings

It has been learned that the various contestants earn anywhere between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on a week-to-week basis based on their popularity and clout. The pay is wide and so the contest will be an interesting one.

Nagarjuna returns as host

It is another twist of the season when Nagarjuna is back as the host. The reports further indicate that the amount has gone up considerably this time perhaps double what he was getting in the last season. His appearance is anticipated to bring something different to the table as he will keep the audience on the edge.

Special appearances and guests

To add more to the fun, it has been rumoured that Rana Daggubati is likely to make a special appearance to promote his film's 35 Movie. If true, it will be an exhilarating experience for the audience and a great asset for the show.

With Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has kicked off tonight, many of its fans will be looking forward to the drama, entertainment and unexpected turns that are most likely to unfold in the weeks to come. There are new contestants, a new format with new surprises and so far it looks like this season will be one of the most interesting ones.