In an unexpected turn of events, the N-Convention Centre owned by the actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in Hyderabad was partly bulldozed down by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) as the morning hours on August 24th. He immediately went to social media to describe it as "illegal" demolition after taking stay order from Telangana High Court against any further action.

Following the demolition, Nagarjuna approached the High Court quickly as he owns N-Convention center in partnership with Nalla Preetham through N3 Enterprises. The court, in response, issued an interim stay order to stop the ongoing demolition in which Justice T Vinod Kumar presided over.

Furthermore, a press release from his team confirmed this decision by the court stating that "High Court ordered a stay on the demolition of structures owned by Nagarjuna, N-Convention." The actor took to his social media page to express his sorrow and anger over what had happened; he mentioned that even though there was a stay order given by the courts and there are pending cases in court, the demolition still took place.

Nagarjuna insisted on referring to the land upon which N-Convention Centre is built as 'Patta Land' and rejected claims that any part of the structure encroached into a neighboring tank land. Furthermore, it must be made clear that no official intimation was issued prior to breaking down the building which in itself is an illegal act. According to Nagarjuna "If I were not law-abiding citizen and if I had lost my case before Court, then I would have demolished it myself."

HYDRA carried out the demolition alluding that its location within FTL (Full Tank Level) of Tummidikunta lake caused flooding along 100-feet road and Ayyappa Colony among other areas. By 11 am on Saturday morning most of it was already flattened.

With sprawling facilities, the N Convention Center contained a main hall of 27,000 square feet that caters for up to 3,000 people and an extra 26,000 square feet open-air space named Banyan.

Nagarjuna is intent on protecting his reputation and property rights as the legal battle rages on. Consequently, I anticipate additional updates in this matter.