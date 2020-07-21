The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is almost here, as Star Maa, the broadcaster of this show, has launched the logo of the season 4 on Monday evening. Nagarjuna is likely to return as host on the show.

The first three seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu have become a big hit and the viewers have been eagerly waiting for its next time for long time. The makers of the show had planned to launch it in the last week of June, but it delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It was rumoured that the show will go on air in August.

'Here is the most awaited time of the year!'

Star Maa hinted about an update about Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as it tweeted on Monday, "Today is a BIGG Monday.. Excitement to unfold here at 7 PM Stay Tuned!!!" Later, the TV channel released the video of its logo and wrote, "Here is the most awaited time of the year!!! #BiggBossTelugu4 coming soon on @StarMaa #StaySafeStayStrong #MaaPrayatnamManakosam."

The logo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has captured the attention of fans immediately. The impressive eye this time depicts the lens that shall be ever captive and bring to fore everything that happens in the house. The eye reflects how curious we are. The vibrant logo also hints at an extremely dynamic and pulsating season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 promises to live up to its brand of bringing in loads of fun, excitement and an all-in-one package of emotions for every member of the household. The show is all about wittiness, entertainment and more than what meets the eye.

The makers are now busy roping in contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. According to reports, Akkineni Nagarjuna has agreed to host this season. The 60-year-old actor would begin the shoot only after the government gives ease in the restrictions. He is said to have informed the organisers to meet the contestants on Zoom calls and use technology for the other discussions.